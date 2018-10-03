[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Seoul Shilla Hotel presents the Urban Ladies package for female guests who want to enjoy a city getaway.The package includes a one-night stay at the Business Deluxe Room. The room can hold three guests, and the guests will have access to the Executive Lounge.The guests can also enjoy the outdoor swimming pool complex, Urban Island. The sunbeds are equipped with warmers and the pool is maintained at a warm temperature. The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.The package, which costs between 430,000 and 600,000 won, is on sale until Oct. 31. For more information or inquires, call (02) 2230-3310.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Chinese restaurant Taipan recently welcomed new Head Chef Tiao Nai Hsing to its kitchen.According to the hotel, Chef Tiao has had over 37 years of experience in the restaurant industry, and has worked at major premium Chinese restaurants in Seoul.The chef’s cooking philosophy involves creating healthier dishes that are not heavy on salt, oil and starch yet still maintain maximum flavor.For reservations or inquiries, please call Taipan at (02) 317-3237.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul is to host “Catch Me If You Can” wedding showcase on Oct. 14.The hotel will present its wedding ceremony arrangements using display media wall and built-in sound system. The hotel’s executive chef will also explain the wedding banquet menus.Hanbok designer Park Sul-nyeo, the hotel’s Executive Sommelier Jung Ha-bong and makeup artist Kim Chung-kyung will also lead classes.All the guests will receive a flower bouquet at the end of the day. For more information or reservation, call (02) 2276-3311.Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar The Timber House is hosting a Veuve Clicquot promotion through the end of the year.Ordering the “Bubbly Lovely” set, customers can choose among three champagne options: Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Veuve Clicquot Rose and Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame. The set includes a Korean beef cutlet, cheese platter or fruit dessert platter. Prices range from 275,000 won to 625,000 won.On every last Saturday of the month, Veuve Clicquot champagne is offered at a 50 percent discount, coming to 112,000 won to 307,500 won.For more information, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence offers its After the Sunset promotion at rooftop bar The Social 21.A bottle of Jose Cuervo Especial Silver will be offered at 200,000 won, along with eight pieces of seafood tapas and grapefruit soda pop. The Balvenie Double Wood 12Y Bottle Set comes with eight pieces of charcuterie tapas and a bottle of San Pellegrino for 300,000 won.The promotion will be offered through the end of the year. For more information or reservations, call The Social 21 at (02) 3425-8000.