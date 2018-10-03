1% of domestic violence suspects get jail: lawmaker

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Only 1 percent of domestic violence suspects are sentenced to a prison term in South Korea, a lawmaker said Wednesday.Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said the ratio is based on audit data from the National Police Agency. The data show that more than 160,000 suspects have been arrested on the charge of domestic violence in the past 3 1/2 years.Lee, a member of the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee, said 164,020 suspects were arrested between January 2015 and June 2018, with only 1,632 put behind bars.About 75 percent of domestic violence victims were women, and the ratio of repeated domestic violence has been on a steady rise in recent years, Lee said, citing audit data.By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)