LG opens new R&D center for air-cleaning solutions

Called the Air Science Research Center, it will focus on developing solutions for use in all LG air purifiers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers to upgrade their ability to eliminate dust, odors and microorganisms.
|Researchers work at LG’s new R&D center for air-cleaning technologies and solutions, within the Gasan R&D Campus in southwestern Seoul. (LG Electronics)
By examining the properties of dust, toxic gases and microorganisms that accumulate under different conditions, researchers at the center will seek more effective methods of cleaning the air in different spaces within a home -- for example, the living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.
“As consumers are paying more attention to clean air, the company is ramping up R&D efforts for air solutions that will enhance LG’s current air-solution products,” a company representative said.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)