Samsung Display to supply OLED displays for Audi E-Tron

BUSINESS

Sasmung Display's OLED screen in Audi's E-Tron (Samsung Display)

Samsung Display said Wednesday that the company would supply 7-inch organic light-emitting diode displays for Audi’s first commercial electric sport utility vehicle, the E-Tron.Samsung’s OLED displays will be used for the virtual side-mirror system in which the 7-inch OLED monitors are mounted on the left and right sides of the dashboard and connected to rear-view cameras. The virtual side-mirror technology provides different angles and views for highway driving, turning street corners and parking, and will replace conventional side mirrors.Touch sensors are embedded in the OLED screens, allowing drivers to adjust the view with their fingers.Audi unveiled the OLED monitor-equipped e-SUV on Sept. 17 and announced that the company would begin mass-production of the electric model for the first time.Samsung’s OLED displays provide the optimal visual solution for drivers with more accurate color representations, deeper shades of black and quicker responses, according to Samsung.“Samsung will pioneer into the automotive display market by utilizing the OLED technology that offers high picture quality, high availability for design and low power consumption,” said Baek Ji-ho, senior vice president at Samsung Display.The company has been increasing R&D efforts for OLED displays for future cars.At the Society for Information Display’s annual trade show in May, Samsung Display introduced an array of OLED displays including a rollable central information display, an S-curved central information display, an unbreakable steering wheel display and a glassless 3D display.Samsung had provided 5.7-inch OLED displays for Audi’s fourth-generation A8 sedans launched last year.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)