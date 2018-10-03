Go to Mobile Version

1 dead, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Gyeongin Expressway

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Oct 3, 2018 - 13:08
  • Updated : Oct 3, 2018 - 13:08
A man suspected of drunk driving caused a fatal, multiple-vehicle collision on Gyeongin Expressway around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, killing one person and injuring three others, police said.

According to Incheon Bupyeong authorities, the 35-year-old driver at fault in the crash has been booked without physical detention on the charge of vehicular homicide-DUI. 


(Yonhap)

He was reportedly driving alone in a Mercedes-Benz sedan on the Gyeongin Expressway en route to Seoul from Cheongcheon-dong, Incheon, approximately 12.6 kilometers away from the capital city, when the collision occurred.

The driver rear-ended a taxi first, causing a chain-reaction collision involving a tank trunk and six cars ahead. A 55-year-old person died due to the crash. Those injured were treated by paramedics called to the scene.

Authorities said the driver returned a 0.093 percent blood alcohol level, which is subject to license suspension in South Korea.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


