1 dead, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Gyeongin Expressway

According to Incheon Bupyeong authorities, the 35-year-old driver at fault in the crash has been booked without physical detention on the charge of vehicular homicide-DUI.
|(Yonhap)
He was reportedly driving alone in a Mercedes-Benz sedan on the Gyeongin Expressway en route to Seoul from Cheongcheon-dong, Incheon, approximately 12.6 kilometers away from the capital city, when the collision occurred.
The driver rear-ended a taxi first, causing a chain-reaction collision involving a tank trunk and six cars ahead. A 55-year-old person died due to the crash. Those injured were treated by paramedics called to the scene.
Authorities said the driver returned a 0.093 percent blood alcohol level, which is subject to license suspension in South Korea.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)