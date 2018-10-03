[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Convicted murderer Kang (Ju Ji-hoon) calls up detective Kim Hyung-min (Kim Yoon-seok) from his cellphone and confesses to six additional murders that were never reported to authorities. Kim tracks investigates the cases, but soon learns a plethora of lies is mixed into Kang’s testimony, and the criminal is manipulating him.The Chinese Tang Empire, led by Taizong (Park Sung-woong), is disgruntled by the military coup of Goguryeo’s Yeon Gaesomun (Yoo Oh-seong), and invades the kingdom. With the Goguryeo army suffering a devastating defeat, it is now up to Ansiseong fortress and its leader Yang Man-chun (Zo In-sung) to defend the country.Investigative journalist Eddie Brock attempts a comeback following the pursuit of a case that led to his downfall. In the process, he accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiont that imbues him with incredible powers along with a violent super alter ego: Venom.When a young nun in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Risking not only their lives but their faith and very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2.”