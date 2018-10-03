Go to Mobile Version

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Oct 4, 2018 - 17:30
  • Updated : Oct 4, 2018 - 17:30


Dark Figure of Crime
(Korea)
Opened Oct. 3
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Directed by Kim Tae-kyun


Convicted murderer Kang (Ju Ji-hoon) calls up detective Kim Hyung-min (Kim Yoon-seok) from his cellphone and confesses to six additional murders that were never reported to authorities. Kim tracks investigates the cases, but soon learns a plethora of lies is mixed into Kang’s testimony, and the criminal is manipulating him.




The Great Battle
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 19
Drama, History, Action
Directed by Kim Kwang-sik

The Chinese Tang Empire, led by Taizong (Park Sung-woong), is disgruntled by the military coup of Goguryeo’s Yeon Gaesomun (Yoo Oh-seong), and invades the kingdom. With the Goguryeo army suffering a devastating defeat, it is now up to Ansiseong fortress and its leader Yang Man-chun (Zo In-sung) to defend the country.




Venom
(US)
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Oct. 3
Directed by Ruben Fleischer

Investigative journalist Eddie Brock attempts a comeback following the pursuit of a case that led to his downfall. In the process, he accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiont that imbues him with incredible powers along with a violent super alter ego: Venom. 



The Nun
(US)
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Sept. 19
Directed by Corin Hardy

When a young nun in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Risking not only their lives but their faith and very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2.”


