Carla Bruni to throw her first concerts in S. Korea next month

Carla Bruni, an Italian-French singer-songwriter and the wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, will throw her first concerts in South Korea next month.



The first of the two performances will take place on Nov. 2 at a concert hall at Seoul's Kyunghee University before moving to Busan's Bexco Auditorium the next day, the events' organizer, Dream Maker Entertainment, said.





French model Carla Bruni poses for photographs upon her arrival prior to the Yves Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on Sept. 25. (AFP-Yonhap)

The performances, "The Live Vol. 1: Carla Bruni," are part of Bruni's world tour promoting her album, "French Touch," which was released in October last year. South Korea is the first leg of her Asian tour.Her music earned more popularity among South Koreans after her version of "Stand by Your Man" was used as the song for JTBC's popular TV drama series, "Something in the Rain."That song will be part of the Korean performance, along with other "French Touch" tracks like "The Winner Takes It All," "Enjoy the Silence," and "Highway to Hell."Bruni debuted as a singer in 2002 with the album "Quelqu'un m'a dit," which sold more than 2 million copies. She married Sarkozy in 2008 while he was serving as president.The French Embassy in South Korea and its cultural institute are sponsors of the events.Ticket sales will start on Oct. 10 at major online ticket distributors. (Yonhap)