NK will not hope for end-of-war declaration if US does not want: KCNA

NATIONAL

North Korea will not hope for an end-of-war declaration if the US does not want it, the country’s state media said Tuesday. Experts interpreted the statement as Pyongyang’s call on Washington to stop using such a declaration as a bargaining chip for its complete and verifiable denuclearization, and take corresponding steps to the “goodwill” measures the communist nation has taken so far.



“Now that the DPRK and the US are aspiring after the establishment of new relations true to the spirit of the June 12 DPRK-US joint statement, it is quite right to put an end to the belligerent relations between them,” the Korean Central News Agency said in an English commentary, using the country’s official name Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.







North Korea`s Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho delivers a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 19, 2018 in New York. (Yonhap)