Lexus Korea launches best-seller seventh-generation ES 300h

“South Korea was the second most sold market worldwide for the ES 300h after China last year. It is also the first country in Asia for the new-generation ES 300h to begin sales,” said Nobuyuki Takemura, president and CEO of Lexus Korea, at a launch event in eastern Seoul.
He added that customers will be satisfied with the “bold twist on the hybrid” that the ES 300h delivers and that Lexus will show the infinite possibility of hybrids through diverse lineups.
|Nobuyuki Takemura (right), president and CEO of Lexus Korea, poses with Korean actor Hyun Bin at the launch event of the seventh-generation ES 300h hybrid sedan in eastern Seoul, Tuesday. (Lexus Korea)
Pre-contracts for roughly 4,000 units of the new ES 300h have been made so far, making up half of its target for this year to sell some 8,000 units of ES 300h hybrids including the sixth-generation version, the company said.
Last year, 7,603 units of ES hybrids were sold in Korea, coming behind China where 19,811 units were sold, the company said.
Introduced with the launch of the Lexus brand in 1989, the ES has become the luxury brand’s signature model recognized for outstanding driving experience, silence and comfortable interior design.
More than 2.2 million units of the ES have been sold to date since its initial launch, the company added.
