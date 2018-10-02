Finance minister says September job data may be disappointing

BUSINESS

South Korea's employment conditions in September may remain disappointing, the country's top economic policymaker said Tuesday, adding that he does not rule out the possibility of a contraction.



In a parliamentary interpellation session, Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon expressed concerns that job creation remains in the doldrums and said last month's data took a hit due to ongoing corporate restructuring moves and various policy uncertainties.







(Yonhap)

"(Job conditions) are not good, and we are not ruling out the chance of minus growth," Kim said.His remarks came as the number of employed people reached 26.9 million in August, up a meager 3,000 from the same month in 2017.The increase in jobs last month was the smallest since January 2010, when 10,000 jobs were lost, according to Statistics Korea.There has been criticism that the Moon Jae-in government's signature economic policies, such as a hike in the minimum wage, are part of the reason for the poor job market and widening income inequality.Earlier, a state panel decided to raise the country's minimum wage for next year by 10.9 percent to 8,350 won ($7.44) per hour, following a 16.4 percent hike this year.The finance minister said that a series of policy steps should be implemented in such a way that the market and society can adapt, signaling more flexibility toward critical issues going forward."We are reviewing the policies with that in mind," the minister said. (Yonhap)