Govt., ruling party to meet next week on inter-Korean summit, economy

Officials from the presidential office, ministries and the ruling Democratic Party will meet next week to discuss follow-up measures regarding the latest inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang, party officials said Tuesday.



The three-way meeting will be held Monday to discuss how to implement the agreement reached during the September summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to DP officials.







Moon visited Pyongyang from Sept. 18-20 for his third summit with the North's leader amid stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.In a summit declaration, Kim agreed to "permanently" dismantle a key missile testing site under the observation of international experts. He also expressed the country's readiness to close its nuclear complex in Yongbyon, depending on corresponding actions by Washington.The upcoming meeting is also expected to deal with the government's latest measures on skyrocketing housing prices and the economic slowdown.Last month, the government announced that it will impose tougher taxes on the owners of high-value houses and multiple homes and increase the housing supply as home prices posted the fastest growth in a decade.The Korean economy is slowing down amid faltering facility investment and tepid consumer spending. Job growth remains bleak, with the number of newly employed people rising a meager 3,000 in August from a year earlier."The main agenda items for the meeting will be how to establish a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and improve the livelihood of ordinary people," said a DP official.Participants in the meeting will likely include DP chairman Lee Hae-chan, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Jang Ha-sung, the presidential chief of staff for policy. (Yonhap)