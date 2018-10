NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Residents in Korea woke up to the coldest morning so far this fall as temperatures plummeted nationwide. Seoul’s morning temperature recorded 10.3 degrees Celsius, Gwangju 13.4 C, Chuncheon 7.7 C, Busan 14.6 C and Bonghwa 4 C. Some parts of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces will see frost and ice.Temperatures will rise to 21 to 24 C in the afternoon, slightly higher than Monday’s daytime temperatures.The big daily temperature range will continue on Wednesday as well.As strong winds are set to hit coastal areas and Jeju Island throughout the day, the Korea Meteorological Administration warned residents of possible damage.The weather on Wednesday is forecast to be clear and chilly, with daytime lows of 5 to 15 C and highs of 22 to 25 C.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)