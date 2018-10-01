BTS to appear on BBC's 'The Graham Norton Show'

ENTERTAINMENT

The massively popular boy band BTS will appear on "The Graham Norton Show," a popular BBC talk show, next week, the group's agency said Monday.The band will appear on an episode of the show at 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 12 alongside actors Whoopi Goldberg, Rosamund Pike, and Jamie Dornan as well as singer Harry Connick Jr., according to Big Hit Entertainment.The seven-piece group will be in Europe from Oct. 9-20 as part of its world tour. Tickets for the upcoming concerts were sold out as soon as their reservations began.The band has appeared on popular programs on three major American television networks, such as NBC's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," "America's Got Talent," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and CBS's "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Good Morning America." (Yonhap)