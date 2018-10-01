Korean-learning foreigners invited to Seoul

LIFE&STYLE

Students of King Sejong Institute in India try on traditional hanbok in this Sept. 24 file photo. (Yonhap)

Foreigners learning Korean language across the world via state-run King Sejong Institutes will visit the country from Oct. 2-10, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday.According to the ministry, 147 foreigners who got high scores at Korean speaking contests at the 172 institutes across 56 countries have been invited, with 12 of them participating in the finals Thursday.Participants will take part in programs including a special lecture on peace and war on the Korean Peninsula, a tour of Panmunjom in the inter-Korean border and the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. They will also experience Korean culture like the traditional martial art of Taekwondo.The trip will be filmed and aired on KBS next Tuesday, which marks Hangeul Day that celebrates the creation of the Korean alphabet.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)