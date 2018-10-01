S. Korea, US still apart over defense cost sharing

NATIONAL

The US needs to understand that joint military exercises between South Korea and the US are mutually beneficial, a South Korean official said, amid ongoing negotiations over the allies’ defense cost sharing.“It is true that the joint military exercises are helpful for (South Korea’s) security. But the joint military exercises are not benefitting South Korea unilaterally and they are rather mutually beneficial for both countries,” said the official from the Foreign Ministry on condition of anonymity.His remarks came after US President Donald Trump renewed pressure on South Korea to pay a bigger share of the US’ defense costs at a recent press conference in New York, questioning why the US is “subsidizing” its allies’ military.“We have a tremendous trade deficit with you, and we’re defending you and we’re subsidizing your military with a massive amount of money. I said it to South Korea,” Trump said. “We have 32,000 soldiers in south Korea. They’re very wealthy. These are great countries. These are very wealthy countries. I said, why aren’t you reimbursing us for our costs?”The allies are negotiating over how to shoulder the financial burden for the maintenance of some 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea, with Washington pushing Seoul to dramatically increase its share of the costs by adding a new category -- operational support costs.Since 1991, South Korea and the US have held talks to draw up a “special-measures” agreement on how the allies share the cost of stationing US Forces Korea here in three sectors -- payroll, construction and logistics -- to support its stable presence against North Korea’s military threats.The operational support category suggested by the US includes many elements such as the costs of the deployment of the US’ strategic assets here. South Korea has rejected the creation of the new category.Seoul is paying around 960 billion won ($864 million) this year under the current agreement, which is set to expire this year.Seoul and Washington began a new round of negotiations to reach the new agreement in March and have held a total of seven meetings, but the two countries still remain apart on the total amount of money South Korea should pay to support the stationing of the US troops here.“South Korea and the US plan to focus our efforts to adjust differences in our stances based on a shared understanding that there should be no absence of (an agreement) on sharing costs for the stable stationing of the US troops here,” the official said, adding they hope to reach an agreement within the year.“Our stance remains firm that the substance of the agreement cannot be sacrificed despite a lack of time.”(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)