Dongwon F&B enters pet food market

BUSINESS

(Dongwon F&B)

Dongwon F&B, Dongwon Group’s food division, said Monday that it has launched pet food for dogs, in a first for the company.According to the company, Nutriplan pet food for dogs comes in two varieties: one features tuna and ginseng powder and the other contains tuna and krill shrimp.Both products contain tuna, the main product of Dongwon F&B, which is a good source of protein and omega-3 for dogs, the company said. All the ingredients, including ginseng powder and krill, were made and caught by the company, it added.Dongwon F&B also said it will introduce Canadian premium pet food brand Nutram’s products and other pet food products from Thailand’s CP Group to the domestic market, with the aim of achieving 30 billion won ($26 million) in sales by the end of this year.