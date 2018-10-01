LS Cable & System to supply high-voltage cables for Hornsea Project Two

Under the contract, LS Cable will supply 350 kilometers of onshore high-voltage cables, including 400-kilovolt cables, by 2021.
Hornsea Project Two will be located 89 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast in the UK.
When operational in 2022, it will be capable of supplying electricity to well over 1.3 million homes and surpass its sister project, Hornsea Project One, as the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, according to LS Cable & System.
When both are completed, they will produce a combined 2.4 gigawatts of electricity.
“This contract is meaningful because it continues the trend of supplying cables for new renewable energy projects in Europe, the home of cable business. We hope to expand opportunities for projects in Europe, North America and Asia,” said Roe-Hyun Myung, CEO of LS Cable & System.
By Shin Ji-hye(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)