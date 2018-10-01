Go to Mobile Version

[K-Talk] IU to release 10th anniversary single ‘BBI BBI’

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Oct 1, 2018 - 17:23
  • Updated : Oct 1, 2018 - 17:23
Singer-songwriter IU is set to commemorate 10 years since her debut on Oct. 10 with the new single “BBI BBI.”

On Monday, IU posted a teaser image for the new single on Instagram with the comment, “October 10 (at) 6 p.m. BBI BBI.”


(Instagram)

The new EP comes after a yearlong hiatus for the singer, who released cover album “A Flower Bookmark #2” in September 2017.

“Originally, there was no official plan for the release of the new EP,” said IU’s agency, Kakao M, Monday. “But 2018 is a special year as it is IU’s 10th anniversary, so IU wanted to give a surprise gift to her fans, who have waited a long time for a new song.”


(Instagram)

IU will embark on her Asia tour, “2018 IU 10th Anniversary Tour Concert - Dlwlrma,” in late October. It will run through December with performances in seven cities including Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


