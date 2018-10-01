Go to Mobile Version

Olive Young’s Gangnam store attracts 5 million visitors

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Oct 1, 2018 - 16:00
  • Updated : Oct 1, 2018 - 16:00
Olive Young, CJ Group’s health and beauty drugstore brand, said Monday that its flagship store in Gangnam has attracted 5 million visitors since it opened last year.

Its Gangnam store opened in September 2017 at a four-story building located near subway Line No. 2 Gangnam Station. 

Its third-quarter sales this year increased by 39 percent on-year, the company said, posting the second greatest sales among its stores. 

Olive Young Gangnam store (Olive Young)

While the Olive Young Myeong-dong store records the highest sales, given that so many foreign tourists shop in Myeong-dong, Gangnam store’s sales are mostly attributable to local visitors, the company said. 

“We will continue to offer customers a variety of product selections and new shopping experiences using AR (augmented reality) technology and digital devices inside the store,” said an Olive Young official.

(ddd@heraldcorp.com)


