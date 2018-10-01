[Weather] Seoul temperatures to stay under 20 C on Oct. 1

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea’s weather on the first day of October will be chilly, windy and rainy, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Temperatures in the morning plunged to 7 to 16 degrees Celsius nationwide, set to rebound to 17 to 23 C in the daytime. Temperatures will mark 3 to 5 degrees C colder compared to Sunday. The daytime high in Seoul will rise to 19 C, Suwon 19 C, Gangneung 20 C, Daejeon 20 C, Gwangju 21 C, Daegu 21 C and Busan 23 C.As the chilly weather is predicted to continue for a while, the weather agency advised residents in Korea to take extra care to maintain healthy conditions.Less than 5 millimeters of rain is to be scattered across parts of southern Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province, North Jeolla Province and the North and South Gyeongsang provinces early in the day, but will cease in the afternoon.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)