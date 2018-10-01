Korea's exports down 8.2% in Sept.

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea's exports slipped in September compared with a year ago due to fewer working days and high base effect, government data showed Monday.Outbound shipments reached $50.58 billion last month, down 8.2 percent from a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Average daily exports stood at $2.69 billion in September, constituting a record high.Imports fell 2.1 percent on-year to $40.83 billion, and the country's trade surplus reached $9.7 billion. This marks 80 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports, the ministry said.There were only 19.5 working days in September this year due to the Chuseok holiday falling from Sept. 24-26, resulting in four fewer days compared with a year ago. (Yonhap)