Number of N. Korean defectors to S. Korea falls under Kim Jong-un: data

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The number of North Koreans defecting to South Korea has fallen under Kim Jong-un's regime, data showed Sunday.Rep. Park Byeong-seug of the ruling Democratic Party, citing figures he received from the unification ministry, said the figure has been on a steady decline since 2012. Kim took power in late 2011 following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il.According to Park, there were 2,706 North Koreans who defected to South Korea in 2011, but only 1,502 in 2012.The number went up slightly to 1,514 in 2013, but fell again to 1,397 in 2014 and 1,275 in 2015.It bounced up to 1,418 in 2016 and dropped again to 1,127 last year. So far in 2018 through August, 703 North Koreans have left their country to defect to the South.Park explained that tighter border control by the Chinese authorities and rising costs of hiring brokers have apparently discouraged North Koreans from escaping the country. (Yonhap)