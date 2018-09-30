Ediya Coffee hosts annual music event in Busan

BUSINESS

Participants attend the eighth Ediya Music Festa in Busan on Saturday. (Ediya Coffee)

Korean coffee shop chain Ediya Coffee hosted the eighth Ediya Music Festa this year, an annual music event held since 2011 in appreciation of its customers and franchise operators, officials said Sunday.Over 12,000 people attended the event in Busan on Saturday, which featured performances by popular musicians including Hong Jin-young, Lee Eun-mi, Haha & Skull, Dok2 & The Quiett, Ailee and Kim Yeon-woo.On the sidelines of the performances, Ediya Coffee operated snack booths, where participants could taste the brand’s new food items and register for a lottery.“We decided to host this year’s event in Busan as part of our efforts to reach out to our franchise operators and customers across the country, not just in Seoul,” said an official of the brand.“We will further expand the range of such cultural events in the future so that we may communicate better with our customers.”