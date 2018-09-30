Experiencing Korea with Daemyung Leisure Industry

Targeting the millennial generation’s desire for local experiences, the packages focus on unique experiences that are only offered in Korea.
|The MVL Hotel Goyang (Daemyung Leisure Industry)
The MVL Hotel Goyang, a five-star hotel in Gyeonggi Province, presents the Go Peace & Shopping package, which includes a two- or three-night stay in the Superior Room, breakfast for two and a picnic set. A vehicle service is also provided for guests to visit Odusan Unification Observatory and Imjingak Nuri Peace Park. Guests can also take a look around the Demilitarized Zone.
The package costs 733,000 won ($660) for a two-night stay and 978,000 won for a three-night stay. Tickets for the DMZ tour are not included.
As the hotel is situated close to premium outlets in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, guests can also go shopping.
Vivaldi Park in Gangwon Province, which was selected as South Korea’s best ski resort 2017 by the World Ski Awards, has prepared the Viva Ski Festival. Along with skiing and snowboarding, guests can have fun at the resort’s water park facility.
The resort offers two packages -- Classic and Plus. The Plus package includes a visit to Nami Island, a tourist spot that was the shooting location for various hit Korean dramas.
The Classic package costs 550,000 won for adults and 412,000 won for children. The packages are offered from Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-19, Jan. 13-15 and Jan. 27-29.
For more information or reservations, visit Daemyung Leisure Industry’s English website at www.daemyungresort.com/en.
By Im Eun-byel(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)