S. Korea, US nuclear envoys meet 3 times in NY to discuss NK issues

NATIONAL

The top nuclear envoys from South Korea and the United States have convened three meetings during the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss issues on North Korea, South Korean representatives to the United Nations said Friday.



Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's top nuclear envoy, met with US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the South Korean Permanent Mission to the UN.



Lee and Biegun reportedly talked about achievements from the 3rd inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang and a recent summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump, as well as ways to lead North Korea's denuclearization and establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.



They also reportedly touched on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's plan to visit Pyongyang next month and a possible second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



This file photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018, shows South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon (L) shakings hands with US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun ahead of their talks in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The meetings between the two envoys were held after Pompeo revealed that he invited North Koreans to meet Biegun in Vienna, Austria, at the "earliest opportunity.""What's really important at this point is that the U.S. and North Korea should quickly meet and have working-level talks (in Vienna)," a high-ranking South Korean official said on condition of anonymity. "They're currently waiting for answers, and the venue and the date will be finalized quickly, once preparations are all set." (Yonhap)