One Korean unreachable in Indonesia after powerful earthquake, tsunami

One South Korean citizen has reportedly been out of contact after a strong tsunami triggered by a magnitude-7.5 earthquake hit a coastal Indonesian city, officials here said Saturday.



According to the South Korean community and related authorities, a South Korean paragliding official, identified only by his surname Lee, was staying in Palu on Sulawesi Island when the region was struck by a powerful earthquake on Friday.



Lee came to Palu on Monday with six Indonesians to take part in a paragliding event, officials said.





This AFP photo shows people looking at the aftermath of the tsunami in Palu, on Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, on September 29, 2018. (Yonhap)

"We talked to Lee on the phone at 4:50 p.m. Friday, but he has been out of contact since," a person close to Lee said. "The Indonesians who traveled with Lee are also unreachable."An official at the South Korean Embassy in Indonesia said the embassy is currently trying to locate the 39-year-old man in cooperation with local authorities.Almost 50 people have been confirmed dead after the earthquake hit Sulawesi Island, but that figure could rise once rescue and clean-up operations are completed. (Yonhap)