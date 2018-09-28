Korean artist Lee Bul retrospective opens in Berlin

LIFE&STYLE

The installation `Willing to be vulnerable` by artist Lee Bul hangs in the main hall of the Martin Gropius Bau as part of the exhibition `Lee Bul: Crash` at the Martin Gropius Bau in Berlin on Friday. (EPA-Yonhap)

A light installation by artist Lee Bul is displayed in the stairway of the Martin Gropius Bau as part of the exhibition `Lee Bul: Crash` at the Martin Gropius Bau in Berlin on Friday. (EPA-Yonhap)

Korean artist Lee Bul’s retrospective exhibition kicked off Friday at Martin-Gropius-Bau in Berlin.The show is Lee’s first-ever solo exhibition in Germany.The artist’s 2015-16 work “Willing to Be Vulnerable,” a 17-meter-long sculpture that looks like a Hindenburg airship or Zeppelin, is included in the 127 works that span over some 30 years and are on show. “Willing to Be Vulnerable” was first shown at the 20th Biennale of Sydney in 2016. “Scale of Tongue,” Lee’s latest work, is also presented at Martin-Gropius-Bauwill.The exhibition sheds light on her decadeslong career, which has largely been grounded in dramatic and turbulent changes brought upon her homeland.Several programs are taking place alongside the exhibition, including a talk by Lee and Stephanie Rosenthal, director of Martin-Gropius-Bau, Sunday.Kim Sun-jung, Gwangju Biennale Foundation president, will deliver a lecture titled “Real DMZ Project: Temporary to Permanent Art Productions at the Korean Demilitarized Zone” at the museum in November.The Berlin exhibition is the same that was held at the Hayward Gallery in London from May to August, where Lee became only the second Korean artist to be featured in a solo exhibition.Lee’s Berlin exhibition runs through Jan. 13.The exhibition is supported by the Korea Foundation.By Shim Woo-hyun(ws@heraldcorp.com)