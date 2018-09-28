Returning Sunye explains reason for leaving Wonder Girls

After tying the knot with Korean-Canadian missionary James Park in 2013, Sunye went to live in Canada despite the fact that her contract with JYP Entertainment had not expired. It wasn’t until 2015 that the singer officially left the agency.
|(Polaris Entertainment)
At the time of the group’s disbandment, Sunye admitted that it had left a “large void.” But she reiterated to fans that what she’d experienced was the “less-than-expected feeling of happiness or satisfaction following success.”
“I made the choice to leave (at the time) because I felt fans were misconstruing the whole situation. My years with Wonder Girls were truly meaningful,” Sunye explained.
She recently signed a contract with Polaris Entertainment on Aug. 10 and will be returning to the music scene after a five-year hiatus. The singer also revealed recently that she is pregnant with her third child.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)