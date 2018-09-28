Amorepacific opens total beauty solution store Aritaum Live Gangnam

BUSINESS

Aritaum Live Gangnam (Amorepacific)

South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific opened total beauty solution store Aritaum Live Gangnam on Friday.Located near subway Line No. 2’s Gangnam Station, the company said the store will attract customers with a variety of premium brands including Laneige, Iope, Mammonde and Hanyul and daily beauty brands such as Happy Bath and Plesia, and discover differentiated beauty experience events.Customers can also find non-Amorepacific cosmetics brand products, as 59 cosmetics brands, including Mediheal, Stilla, La Muse and Farmacy, have been newly added to the store, the company said.At the store, any visitor can receive consultation from an Amorepacific cosmetics researcher and try products at the Beauty Bar. A professional researcher will diagnose customers’ skin and provide beauty solutions and advice accordingly, the company said.Other services including makeup brush cleaning, personal color consultations and makeup styling, to be provided on a daily basis, it added.The company also plans to hold regular “Beauty Tip & Talk” beauty classes where influencers will learn about skin care and makeup trends to publish related content.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)