More women suffering postnatal depression: data

NATIONAL

The number of women suffering from postnatal depression more than doubled over the past two years, with less than half of those affected receiving treatment for the mood disorder, an opposition lawmaker said Friday, citing government data.



Choi Do-ja, a lawmaker of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, said 68,972 women were diagnosed with post-childbirth depression at public health centers across the country, up from 29,219 in 2015, citing data provided by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.







(Yonhap)

The number of women diagnosed as being at high risk of postpartum depression jumped 2.6-fold during the cited period from 3,201 in 2015 to 8,291 in 2017, she said.Health authorities advise women who show severe symptoms of postpartum depression -- a clinical depression related to pregnancy and childbirth -- to seek treatment from local hospitals or help from local government-run psychiatric centers.However, the number of women seeking consultation came to 3,995 in 2017, accounting for 48 percent of women who were diagnosed. (Yonhap)