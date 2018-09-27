No. of passengers using S. Korea's main airport during Chuseok holiday tops 1.12 million

NATIONAL

The number of passengers using South Korea's main gateway, Incheon International Airport, during the Chuseok holiday surpassed 1.12 million, its operator said Thursday.





Incheon International Airport on Sept. 21. Yonhap

The Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC) said the number of passengers using the transport hub from last Friday to Wednesday came to 1,122,667.Based on its projection, IIAC said the airport processed an average 187,111 passengers daily in the six-day period.The daily number of outbound passengers using the airport reached a record high of 118,979 on Saturday, the second day of the extended holiday.The average daily number of inbound passengers, meanwhile, came to 86,158 during the period, down 6.9 percentage points from last year's holiday.As a major traditional holiday, Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, serves as a chance for family members to get together to give thanks and pay tribute to their ancestors by preparing a meal and visiting graves. Chuseok is celebrated on Aug. 15 in the lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year. (Yonhap)