Diet drink under probe over safety

LIFE&STYLE

(Yonhap)

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Thursday they will look into a pineapple vinegar drink along with other food and drink products that promote their effectiveness for weight loss.The drink in question was selected for inspection through an online petition, which received the most votes from June 8 to Aug. 31 on an online petition forum provided by the MFDS.The petitioner wrote that the pineapple vinegar drink had caused side effects including diarrhea, stomach pains and menstrual irregularities. The diet drink was also reported to have been identified previously for deceptive and exaggerated advertising.The MFDS said it will inform the public of the inspection process and results via the ministry’s official podcast and social media accounts, and take administration measures if any violation of food safety laws is found.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)