[Graphic News] France top travel destination of 2017

WORLD

France retained its No. 1 ranking as the most-visited country, with 86.9 million visitors, followed by Spain (81.8 million) and the US (75.9 million), according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.More than 1.3 billion people traveled to a foreign country in 2017, marking a 7 percent increase in international tourist arrivals from the year prior.International tourists’ spending also reached $1.6 trillion in 2017, according to the UNWTO.China continued to lead outbound travel, with its tourists spending $258 billion in 2017, followed by the US, Germany and the UK. South Korean travelers were the ninth-biggest spenders in the world.