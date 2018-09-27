Elderly man dies in police custody

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An elderly man was found dead Thursday after being held in police custody for a week.The man was booked on fraud charges Sept. 20, according to police. His cellmate alerted police to the man’s unconscious state Thursday morning, police said. He was then immediately transferred to a hospital but was pronounced dead.The elderly man was said to have suffered from chronic illnesses, including high blood pressure. Gyeongnam Tongyeong Police said they had found no signs of foul play after viewing the security camera footage, but an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)