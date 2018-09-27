[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Great Battle
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 19
Drama, History, Action
Directed by Kim Kwang-sik
The Chinese Tang Empire, led by Taizong (Park Sung-woong), is disgruntled by the military coup of Goguryeo’s Yeon Gaesomun (Yoo Oh-seong), and invades the kingdom. With the Goguryeo army suffering a devastating defeat, it is now up to Ansiseong fortress and its leader Yang Man-chun (Zo In-sung) to defend the country.
Feng Shui
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 19
Drama, History, Political thriller
Directed by Park Hee-gon
In the late Joseon era, King Heonjong (Lee Won-geun) has all but lost his powers to his great-uncle Kim Jwa-geun (Baek Yun-sik) and the Kims. Once a loyal subject to the king, master of East Asian geomancy Park Jae-sang (Cho Seung-woo) is approached by the king’s uncle Heungseon (Ji Sung) to overthrow the Kims’ dominance of the country.
The Nun
(US)
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Sept. 19
Directed by Corin Hardy
When a young nun in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Risking not only their lives but their faith and very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2.”
The Negotiation
(Korea)
Opened Sept. 19
Action, Crime, Drama
Directed by Lee Jong-seok
Ha Chae-yoon (Son Ye-jin), a professional negotiator for the Seoul police, is traumatized when a hostage situation goes horribly wrong. Her resignation is withheld when a hostage situation involving arms dealer Min Tae-gu (Hyun Bin) occurs in Bangkok, and he demands Ha be his counterpart.