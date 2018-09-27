[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar The Timber House is hosting a Veuve Clicquot promotion through the end of the year.Ordering the “Bubbly Lovely” set, customers can choose among three champagne options: Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, Veuve Clicquot Rose and Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame. The set includes a Korean beef cutlet, cheese platter or fruit dessert platter. Prices range from 275,000 won to 625,000 won.On every last Saturday of the month, Veuve Clicquot champagne is offered at a 50 percent discount, coming to 112,000 won to 307,500 won.For more information, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.Hilton Busan presents its Suite Sensation package targeting guests who are planning for a relaxing, private fall getaway.The package includes a Suite Room for three people with an ocean view. To make the stay more relaxing, a pouch kit from British cosmetics brand Eve Lom and a mini perfume set from Swedish brand Byredo will be provided. Also, a chocolate box, cheese platter and bottle of wine will be prepared in the rooms.The Suite Sensation package, priced at 750,000 won, is offered until the end of the year. For more information, call Hilton Busan at (051) 509-1111.Wine lovers can flock to Mayfield Hotel over the weekend, as the hotel is to host the Dionysus Wine Fair on Oct. 6-7.More than 200 different wines will be prepared for free tastings, and they can also be purchased at reasonable prices. The dress code for the festival is violet, and the best dresser will be granted a voucher for Italian Restaurant La Festa and a bottle of wine.The entrance ticket costs 20,000 won per person. Room package regarding the fair is inclusive of two tickets and a Superior Room with breakfast. The package is priced at 220,000 won.Grand Hilton Seoul’s Atrium Cafe presents its Temple Style Salad Bar promotion.Temple food refers to the cuisine that originated from Buddhist temples in Korea, popular across Asia and the rest of the world for its healthfulness.Reflecting the trend, the hotel’s buffet station will be filled with a variety of temple dishes. Fresh seasonal fruits and various detox juices are to be offered, too.The promotion will last until the end of October. The salad buffet is offered during lunchtime at a price of 35,000 won. For more information, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8270.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence offers its After the Sunset promotion at rooftop bar The Social 21.A bottle of Jose Cuervo Especial Silver will be offered at 200,000 won, along with eight pieces of seafood tapas and grapefruit soda pop. The Balvenie Double Wood 12Y Bottle Set comes with eight pieces of charcuterie tapas and a bottle of San Pellegrino for 300,000 won.The promotion will be offered through the end of the year. For more information or reservations, call The Social 21 at (02) 3425-8000.