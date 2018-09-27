Man arrested for attempted murder of family during Chuseok

According to news reports, Gyeoggi Bucheon Wonmi Police Station said Wednesday that the 59-year-old man is accused of hitting his 31-year-old son over the head with an object and then stabbing him once in the left stomach area.
|(Yonhap)
The physical altercation between the two initially started out as a “verbal disagreement” around 12:35 p.m. on Monday inside their apartment in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, police added.
The suspect’s wife, 59, also sustained injuries to her head as she tried to stop her husband from killing their son. He is said to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of incident.
Both victims have been transferred to a local hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.
During police questioning, the suspect claimed to have injured his family because he felt “neglected.”
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)