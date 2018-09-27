Go to Mobile Version

Man arrested for attempted murder of family during Chuseok

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Sept 27, 2018 - 13:28
  • Updated : Sept 27, 2018 - 13:31
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder of his wife and son while they were having lunch on Monday, police said.

According to news reports, Gyeoggi Bucheon Wonmi Police Station said Wednesday that the 59-year-old man is accused of hitting his 31-year-old son over the head with an object and then stabbing him once in the left stomach area. 
 
(Yonhap)

The physical altercation between the two initially started out as a “verbal disagreement” around 12:35 p.m. on Monday inside their apartment in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, police added.

The suspect’s wife, 59, also sustained injuries to her head as she tried to stop her husband from killing their son. He is said to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of incident.

Both victims have been transferred to a local hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

During police questioning, the suspect claimed to have injured his family because he felt “neglected.”

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


