Prime Minister Lee pays tribute to late Vietnamese president

NATIONAL

HANOI -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon paid tribute to late Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi on Wednesday.



Vietnam began a two-day national mourning that day for Quang, who died of illness Friday at age 61.



"We Koreans will remember the deceased's extraordinary interest and friendship with Korea and will uphold his will with continuous efforts to advance the friendly relationship between the two countries," Lee said at the state funeral.







Lee held a meeting earlier in the day with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.He relayed President Moon Jae-in's condolence for Quang. The two leaders held two summits in November and March.Vietnam is South Korea's biggest partner among Southeast Asian countries in terms of trade, investment and human exchanges.Lee is set to return home late Wednesday after meeting Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, who has taken over as head of state, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. (Yonhap)