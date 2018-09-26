BTS talks about UN speech, next goal on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’

ENTERTAINMENT

(NBC)

(BTS` Twitter)

(NBC)

(BTS` Twitter)

After impressing the world with its heartfelt speech at the UN, BTS made a stop at Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” one of the most popular and longest-running nighttime talk shows in the US, to talk about its recent feat and next goal.The show’s highly-anticipated episode, aired on Tuesday night in US time, kicked off with BTS members, clad in flamboyant outfits, introducing themselves. RM introduced himself as a translator for the group, while Jin and J-Hope drew out cheers from crowd by calling themselves “worldwide handsome Jin” and “I’m your hope, you’re my hope, I’m J-hope,” respectively.After Suga, V, Jimin and Jungkook briefly greeted fans in English, the members were asked about their recent experience at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, where group leader RM gave a nearly seven-minute speech for the launch of the UN’s new youth initiative Generation Unlimited, a program designed to tackle the global education crisis and make education more accessible for young people.“I was so nervous. I was holding that paper and if you see it, I was shaking. It was a big deal,” RM said.Asked about the message of his speech, he said, “It’s about speaking for yourself, instead of letting other people speak for you. Because to truly love ourselves, it’s important to firstly know who I am and you know, where I’m from, and what my name is and what my worth is, kind of like that.”The members also talked about the highlights of their stay in New York City.J-Hope made the crowd and Fallon burst into laughter by showing a goofy shopping gesture, saying that his favorite moment was shopping at Soho, while V showed off his fluent English by saying, “I love MOMA museum, street, and the view on my way to work. In the morning, NYC street is hotter. Perfect.”Addressing the act’s UN speech and its upcoming Citi Field concert that was sold out under 10 minutes, Fallon asked about the act’s next accomplishment.“We want to stay humble and enjoy the ride,” RM said and tossed the question to Suga, who sent fans into frenzy by saying its next goal was going to the Grammys. Fallon chimed in the screaming fans by saying, “Let’s make it happen! Dude, hashtag BTS Grammy!”After the interview, BTS performed its recent hit “Idol” and “I’m Fine” from its latest album “Love Yourself: Answer.”Ahead of the highly-anticipated episode, “Tonight Show” shared a short clip of BTS and Fallon taking on the Fortnite dance challenge by mimicking the dances performed by the animated characters in the mega popular video game.BTS has already made appearances on several US TV shows such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “America’s Got Talent” and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”Currently on its “Love Yourself” world tour, BTS is set to appear on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday and perform at the Prudential Center from Sept. 28-29. In November, it will hold a dome tour of Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)