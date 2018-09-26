K-pop stars flaunt athletic agility in ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships’

On the first day of the sports event, K-pop stars competed in various sports categories: jokgu, archery, bowling, rhythmic gymnastics and track and field.
Key events included the semi-final rounds in bowling and archery, final rounds in jokgu and rhythmic gymnastics.
|(Screen-captured from MBC’s “Idol Star Atheltcis Championships -- Chuseok Special”)
This marked the first time the show hosted a jokgu event featuring male idol singers. To those unfamiliar with the Korean sport, jokgu is one that combines skills used in soccer and volleyball. Players can only use their foot in handling the ball.
|(Screen-captured from MBC’s “Idol Star Atheltcis Championships -- Chuseok Special”)
In rhythmic gymnastics, Yu-kyung of K-pop girl group Elris impressed judges with her complex routine and earned a gold medal after scoring 12.95 points. CLC’s Seung-yeon followed close behind with 12.6 points and April’s Na-eun came in third with 11.65.
|(Screen-captured from MBC’s “Idol Star Atheltcis Championships -- Chuseok Special”)
K-pop girl groups Twice and Red Velvet showed fierce rivalry as they faced off in the first round of semi-finals for archery. Team Red Velvet took home victory for S.M. Entertainment with a final score of 85 against Twice’s 71.
The second day of the sports competition is scheduled to air on Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)