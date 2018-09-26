Dwight School Seoul strives for excellence in education

NATIONAL

Students at Dwight School Seoul spend time outdoors as part of their school curriculum. (Dwight School Seoul)

As fully authorized International Baccalaureate Continuum School in Seoul, Dwight School Seoul values the personal growth of its students and stresses leadership education.The International Baccalaureate is an intern ational educational foundation founded in 1968 and headquartered in Geneva.At Dwight School Seoul, students learn to be well-rounded leaders by participating in sports, leading their own research projects, launching nonprofit organizations and engaging in creative work. Many go on to continue their education at some of the most prestigious universities worldwide upon graduation, the school said.Last year, Dwight School Seoul graduates were accepted into eight of the top 20 art schools and are currently studying architecture, music, film, photography and visual arts at UC Berkeley, Pratt Institute, Carnegie Mellon University and Tufts University.“Because Dwight is a small school (maximum capacity 540), the numbers allow students to have personal connections with teachers; teachers understand (students’) abilities and interests and guide them with their learning,” said an official from the school.Smaller classrooms and a smaller school give children more opportunities to shine, the school said. “Dwight offers students the space to become a well-rounded person, the tools to find and succeed at the right college or university and the global perspective to leave their mark on our changing world,” the official added.