Suspected MERS patient in Army tests negative

NATIONAL

An Army recruit suspected of having contracted the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome has tested negative and has been released from quarantine, the defense ministry said Wednesday.



The soldier, along with several other troops who had come in close contact with him, was put into quarantine after he showed cold symptoms on Tuesday night. He recently traveled to the Middle Eastern region before starting his mandatory military service.







(Yonhap)

The country's health authorities have been on alert since a Korean national was diagnosed with MERS on Sept. 8 after returning home from a three-week business trip to Kuwait via the United Arab Emirates. Last week, he was released after testing negative.On Saturday, South Korea lowered the MERS alert level to its lowest readiness posture, as all suspected MERS patients tested negative for the disease. (Yonhap)