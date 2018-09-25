Seoul-bound traffic jammed as S. Koreans return after Chuseok

The Korea Expressway Corp. predicted it would be a 6 hour and 20 minute drive from the southeastern port city of Busan to Seoul if a traveler departed at 9 a.m.
The estimated time of travel from the southwestern city of Mokpo to Seoul was 6 hours and 10 minutes. The estimates for the Gwangju-Seoul route was 5 hours and 40 minutes, nearly 4 hours from Daegu and 2 1/2 hours from the central city of Daejeon, the authorities said.
Some 5.18 million vehicles will be traveling Tuesday, causing major traffic congestion on highways and roads, and reaching a peak at around 4-5 p.m.
Chuseok is celebrated on Aug. 15 in the lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year. The holiday will run through Wednesday. (Yonhap)