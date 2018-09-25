Seoul-bound traffic jammed as S. Koreans return after Chuseok

NATIONAL

Long lines of vehicles were being formed on South Korea‘s major highways Tuesday as millions of people headed back to Seoul after celebrating the Chuseok holiday with their families in their hometowns.The Korea Expressway Corp. predicted it would be a 6 hour and 20 minute drive from the southeastern port city of Busan to Seoul if a traveler departed at 9 a.m.The estimated time of travel from the southwestern city of Mokpo to Seoul was 6 hours and 10 minutes. The estimates for the Gwangju-Seoul route was 5 hours and 40 minutes, nearly 4 hours from Daegu and 2 1/2 hours from the central city of Daejeon, the authorities said.Some 5.18 million vehicles will be traveling Tuesday, causing major traffic congestion on highways and roads, and reaching a peak at around 4-5 p.m.Chuseok is celebrated on Aug. 15 in the lunar calendar, which fell on Monday this year. The holiday will run through Wednesday. (Yonhap)