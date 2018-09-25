Ivanka invited by minister to visit Seoul again

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka, has been invited to visit South Korea a second time to promote the two countries' ties, a US spokesperson said Monday.



The invitation was extended by South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, who, along with Ivanka Trump, is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





Ivanka Trump is greeted by President Moon Jae-in in New York on Monday. (Yonhap)

"Given the positive reception @IvankaTrump received on her visit to #ROK earlier this year & the friendship & alliance b/w our countries, FM Kang is inviting Ivanka Trump to make a return trip to Korea to further US-ROK relations," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert wrote on Twitter, adding that her department looks forward to supporting the visit.ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.The president's daughter was in South Korea in February to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.During her trip, she had dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and met with U.S. athletes competing in the Games.