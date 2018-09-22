Go to Mobile Version

Trump says he won't rush into any deal with N. Korea

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 22, 2018 - 12:55
  • Updated : Sept 22, 2018 - 12:55

United States President Donald Trump has said he will not be hasty in making any deals with North Korea, stressing "very good" relations with the communist country's leader.

In his speech in Missouri at a campaign rally on Friday (US time), Trump said, "Chairman Kim Jong-un sent me a beautiful letter two days ago," though he did not elaborate on details.

Pointing to the release of Americans who had been detained in the North and the return of remains of American soldiers who went missing during the 1950-53 Korean War, Trump said the relationship between the US and North Korea is "going very well," and "Let's see what happens ... I am in no rush."


(Reuters)


Both Washington and Pyongyang have floated the possibility of a second meeting between their leaders to move forward negotiations to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program. The historic first meeting was held in Singapore in June.

After holding a third summit with Kim this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to fly to the US on Sunday to for a meeting with Trump. (Yonhap)



