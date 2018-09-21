US Secretary of State Pompeo sends Chuseok greetings

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I would like to wish the Korean people a very warm Chuseok holiday,” Pompeo said in the press statement on the State Department’s official website.
“During this time for homecoming and family gatherings, good food, and friendly gifts, we join you in giving thanks for the many blessings of this life and connecting with loved ones.”
|US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AFP-Yonhap)
Pompeo also said the traditional holiday is a reminder of the strength of the US-South Korea alliance, which is based on shared values of democracy, human rights, common security interests and economic prosperity.
The Chuseok message from the secretary of state came just hours after South Korean President Moon Jae-in returned to Seoul following his three-day trip to North Korea this week.
Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham late Wednesday, Pompeo said both the US and South Korea have made another step forward with the third inter-Korean summit and that the countries are making “the progress they need.”
“We have made a steady, albeit slow, progress, but we’ve always known this was going to take some time,” the secretary of state added.
“The South Koreans had a successful engagement. President Moon with Chairman Kim (Jong-un) just over the last 48 hours, where we made another step, where we would get verification of an element of North Korea’s program on the ground. That’s a good thing,” Pompeo added.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)