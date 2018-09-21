Hanwha Energy, Korea Midland Power to develop US solar plant

BUSINESS

Hanwha Energy Corp. and Korea Midland Power Corp. will build a solar power plant in the United States by 2020, Hanwha Group said Friday.



The construction of a 150-megawatt solar power plant is scheduled to begin in December 2019 and to be completed a year later in Boulder City, southeast of Nevada, the conglomerate said in a statement.







(Yonhap)

Hanwha Energy will be responsible for development and power generation of the plant, with Korea Midland Power contributing its know-how in power generation to Hanwha, a company spokesman said.The company didn't provide details on the size of the investment in the US plant.The Nevada solar plant will generate electricity for 30,000 houses in the state, the statement said.Hanwha Energy is an energy affiliate of the energy-to-finance conglomerate. Korea Midland Power is a power-generating unit of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (Yonhap)