Former SPC vice chairman sentenced to 3 years with 4-year suspension for narcotic crime

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The vice chairman of South Korean confectionery and bakery company SPC Group was sentenced to three years of prison with a suspended sentence of four years, Friday, for smuggling and using marijuana.Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office handed down the sentence to Hur Hee-su, who was indicted for illegally smuggling in and using liquid marijuana in Korea. To his accomplice surnamed Lee, the court handed a sentence of two years and six months with a suspended sentence of three years.The court also ordered the forfeiture of the marijuana and smoking devices and fined them a combined 9,000 won ($8).“Narcotic crimes are difficult to expose and often lead to repeat offenses, and it also causes drug addiction. It is a serious crime that affects the individual and society,” the court said.The court explained the defendants admitted to the charges and expressed remorse, and the purpose of smuggling the banned substance into Korea did not appear to be for distribution.Hur and Lee were indicted on Aug. 7 for bringing in liquid marijuana on two occasions. Hur was also charged for using the liquid marijuana three times.The prosecutors had demanded four years for Hur and three years and a suspended sentence of four years for Lee. A suspended sentence longer than the original sentence means that barring any future interaction with the courts, the defendants will not see the inside of a jail cell.SPC Group said Hur was removed from his official posts in the family-run conglomerate and will be permanently excluded from its business activities, in a letter of apology issued immediately after his arrest was made public.Hur, 41, is the second son of SPC Chairman Hur Young-jin and grandson of the late SPC founder Hur Chang-sung. Hur was promoted to vice president for his role in SPC’s exclusive contract with premium burger chain Shake Shack Enterprise International.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)