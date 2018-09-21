Dunamu releases beta version of blockchain app builder ‘Luniverse’

Luniverse is the Dunamu-owned research unit’s proprietary blockchain service development platform that lets developers build various dApps and run token economy systems in an easier and faster manner.
Using Luniverse, developers can immediately launch their planned blockchain services and bypass much of the technical development process, which can be costly. The development solution is also available as a pay-by-use system, offering economic benefits, Lambda256 said.
Lambda256 is receiving registrations for the first beta test through Sept. 28. Registrations for the second beta test will be available from Oct. 4-26. Interested firms can download and submit an application via the Lambda256 website.
The lab expects to be working with around 60 partnered companies by the year’s end, according to Dunamu.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)