N. Korea had proposed Moon extend stay for another day: official

NATIONAL

North Korea had suggested President Moon Jae-in extend his stay in the country for another day, but the South had to turn down the proposal due to its own circumstances, the presidential spokesman said Friday.



Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom also cited a North Korean official as saying that they made preparations for the possibility of Moon staying in the country for another day after visiting Mount Paekdu on Thursday.





President Moon Jae-in and north Korea`s Vice Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Choe Ryong-hae pose in front of the tree Moon planted in Pyongyang on Wednesday. Yonhap

Kim said the North made the offer after emptying a guesthouse near the mountain, as the South's delegation consisted of about 200 people."But we didn't accept the proposal due to our own circumstances and came back," he said.Moon returned Thursday from the three-day visit to the North that included two rounds of summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a series of side events, including the joint visit to Mount Paekdu. (Yonhap)